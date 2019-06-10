Governors of five states meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Governors of five states including West Bengal Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning their respective states, an official said.

The governors met Shah separately and officials described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge about 10 days ago.

Besides West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, others who met the Home Minister are: Tamil Nadu’s Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana’s E S L Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand’s Draupadi Murmu and Arunachal Pradesh’s Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra, a home ministry official said.

The Governors discussed with the Home Minister issues concerning their respective state, the official said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:34 IST