Govt allows paperless customs clearance from Wednesday

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:37 IST

New Delhi: The government will allow paperless customs clearances and electronic submission of documents from Wednesday to expedite imports, particularly of raw materials such as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), an official order said on Tuesday.

“The aforementioned reforms combine to expedite customs clearances and reduce the transaction cost,” said a circular issued on April 13 by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), an arm of the finance ministry.

The speedy import of goods such as APIs is expected to immensely help industry in conducting business amid the Covid-19 lockdown, which was on Tuesday extended till May 3.

These new steps complement earlier reforms unrolled as a part of the “turant” (instant) customs scheme, such as online query module, eSanchit, web-based goods registration, electronic processing of licences, machine release of imported goods based on customs compliance verification, and electronic transmission of PDF-based first copy of bill of entry (BoE) to customs brokers and registered importers.

“Turant” is an ongoing exercise of CBIC to expedite its systems and processes. It was introduced in February last year as a next generation reform to push up India’s position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index, where “trading across borders” is a critical component for evaluating a country’s performance, according to a CBIC circular dated February 28, 2019.

Giving the rationale for a paperless system such as electronic documents and eGatepass, the circular said specific measures to reduce the interface between customs authorities and exporters or importers are “especially relevant in these challenging times” in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This electronic communication would reduce interface between the Customs authorities and the importers/customs brokers and also do away with the requirement of taking bulky printouts from the Service Centre or maintenance of voluminous physical dockets in the Customs Houses,” the circular said.

As of now, physical signing of the final “Out of Charge” (OoC) copy of a bill of entry (BoE) is insisted on at many customs locations. This necessitates the importer or customs broker to take a paper printout from the service centre to be produced before the customs officer.

“It has now been decided to do away with the paper printout,” it said.

Instead, systems will immediately email the PDF version of documents. The PDF version will be digitally signed and have encrypted QR codes that can be scanned to verify the authenticity of documents using the mobile app ICETRAK, it added.

The new system will also generate an electronic gate pass. Currently, such documents are physically signed and verified by the Gate Officer and the Custodian before allowing the actual movement of imported goods out of the premises.

“This physical printout is now being replaced by the PDF eGatepass generated and electronically communicated to the importer/customs brokers,” it said.

The electronic communication of these documents will bring immense benefits in terms of time and cost of compliance and reduction in interface for trade, while providing enhanced security features for verification of authenticity and validity of electronic documents, the CBIC circular said.