Govt asks media, social media platforms to refrain from publishing false content on Ram Temple event

The government has asked media outlets and social media platforms to refrain from publishing false and manipulated content related to the Ram Temple event. In a grand ceremony, Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22 with the pran-pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla. The pre-consecration rituals began a week before the D-Day, on January 16. Ahead of the ceremony, several fraudulent links claiming to provide VIP tickets, Ram Temple prasad are doing the rounds on social media. Beautification work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple ahead of the consecration ceremony.

The information and broadcasting ministry issued the advisory and said it observed that “certain unverified, provocative and fake messages were being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order”. "Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above," the advisory stated.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

E-commerce site Amazon was on Friday served with a notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority for taking down the listing of 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prashad'. Amazon said it is taking appropriate action against such listings in line with its policies.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening: Full Coverage

A few days before, a WhatsApp message with a fake QR code was extensively shared promising instant VIP tickets for the pran-pratishtha event. The Temple Trust clarified that the pran-pratistha event is invitation-only and the Trust itself sent the invitations to the select guests.