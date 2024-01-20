close_game
close_game
News / India News / Govt asks media, social media platforms to refrain from publishing false content on Ram Temple event

Govt asks media, social media platforms to refrain from publishing false content on Ram Temple event

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2024 03:52 PM IST

Ram Temple inauguration: Several fraudulent links selling VIP tickets, Ram Temple prasad are doing the rounds.

The government has asked media outlets and social media platforms to refrain from publishing false and manipulated content related to the Ram Temple event. In a grand ceremony, Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22 with the pran-pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla. The pre-consecration rituals began a week before the D-Day, on January 16. Ahead of the ceremony, several fraudulent links claiming to provide VIP tickets, Ram Temple prasad are doing the rounds on social media.

Beautification work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple ahead of the consecration ceremony.
Beautification work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple ahead of the consecration ceremony.

The information and broadcasting ministry issued the advisory and said it observed that “certain unverified, provocative and fake messages were being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order”. "Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above," the advisory stated.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

E-commerce site Amazon was on Friday served with a notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority for taking down the listing of 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prashad'. Amazon said it is taking appropriate action against such listings in line with its policies.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening: Full Coverage

A few days before, a WhatsApp message with a fake QR code was extensively shared promising instant VIP tickets for the pran-pratishtha event. The Temple Trust clarified that the pran-pratistha event is invitation-only and the Trust itself sent the invitations to the select guests.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On