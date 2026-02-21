The government has cracked down on the free sale of sensitive and prohibited security equipment, including certain drone systems and signal-jamming devices barred for civilian use. Firms have been directed to strictly adhere to rules governing their manufacture, import and sale, a senior consumer affairs official said. Govt cracks down on free sale of sensitive security gear

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), following a survey, has issued notices to six entities — including e-commerce platforms — for listing and selling restricted drones and GPS jammer devices. Some of the equipment is permitted only for government use, and its unrestricted sale poses security risks, the official said.

The rights body flagged the unlawful listing and sale of anti-drone systems and robotic equipment on online platforms in violation of consumer protection laws and security regulations.

Consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare said drone signal systems and other jamming equipment are regulated under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933. Such equipment is subject to “strict licensing and regulatory control” by the Department of Telecommunications and the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing.

Notices have been issued to M/s Everse, Indiamart, Xboom, Javiat Aerospace, AirONE Robotics and Maveric Drones & Technologies Pvt Ltd for alleged violations, including the listing and sale of restricted drone systems and GPS jammers.

Import of such equipment is governed under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 and related notifications, another official said. The equipment is ordinarily permitted only to authorised government and law enforcement agencies, subject to statutory approvals.

According to the CCPA, action was initiated for listing and selling the devices without disclosing mandatory licensing requirements, valid equipment type approvals, or clearly stating that civilian possession and use without statutory authorisation is prohibited under Indian law.