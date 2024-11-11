Govt earns 2K-cr revenue with Special Campaign 4.0

Special Campaign 4.0, a central government initiative aimed at institutionalising cleanliness and addressing pendency in government offices, has concluded, generating ₹2,364 crore in critical revenue over the past three years of its implementation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of the campaign. (ANI)

In its latest phase, between October 2 and 31, the month-long campaign earned over ₹650 crore from disposal of scrap, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

Hailing the success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said, “Commendable! By focusing on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results. It shows how collective efforts can lead to sustainable results, promoting both cleanliness and economic prudence.”

Emphasizing the campaign’s “impact on efficiency”, Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances, and pensions Jitendra Singh said, “Special Campaign 4.0 was India’s largest campaign for Institutionalizing Swachhata and Reducing Pendency in Government offices and has witnessed many best practices and milestones.”

“Inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s directions, the saturation approach was adopted in ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ for Swachhata and Reducing Pendency and covered more than 5.97 lakh offices in remotest parts of India. The special campaigns conducted by Government from 2021-24 have generated a revenue of ₹2,364 crores through disposal of scrap. Special Campaign 4.0 generated revenues of more than ₹650 crore in the October 2-31, 2024 period,” he said.

The campaign led to the review of 4.5 million files and the resolution of 555,000 public grievances. Additionally, 190 lakh square feet of office space was freed up for more effective use.

More than 597,000 government offices across the country participated in the latest iteration of the campaign, up from 259,000 last year.

Singh noted that the reduction in administrative backlog was substantial, with many ministries achieving a 90-100% clearance rate of pending tasks.

The campaign also captured significant attention on social media, with over 100,000 posts and more than 14,000 tweets.

V Srinivas, secretary of the department of administrative reforms and public grievances, acknowledged that implementation of the campaign posed challenges.

“The Special Campaign 4.0 represents the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for transforming government office practices. We sought to change old ways of working, clear out old files and papers, and make better use of available office space,” he said.

“Records management is a key aspect of office functioning. The weeding of files as per record retention schedules and the preservation of important historical records is essential for maintaining an efficient administrative system,” Srinivas said.

Srinivas noted that, “Technology was a force multiplier in the implementation of Special Campaign 4.0. The entire campaign was monitored on a dedicated portal, and AI was used to assist in grievance redressal and improve waste management practices.”

With the conclusion of Special Campaign 4.0, the DARPG will now enter the evaluation phase to assess the campaign’s outcomes and ensure continuous improvement.