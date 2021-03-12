Govt employees can’t head state poll bodies: SC
New Delhi/Panaji: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that any person employed with the central or state governments should not be appointed as election commissioner “across the length and breadth of the country”, in a ruling that aimed at ensuring the independence of poll panels.
“The independence of the election commission cannot be compromised in a democracy. Entrusting additional charge of state election commissioner to a government official is a mockery of the Constitution,” held the bench of justices Rohinton F Nariman and BR Gavai.
It added that the election commissioners have to be “independent persons” and that nobody, who has been employed or holds an office of profit under the central or any state government, should be appointed as election commissioners.
The court issued the direction exercising its powers under Articles 142 and 144 of the Constitution. Under Article 142, the apex court is empowered to issue directives to do “complete justice” whereas Article 144 obligates all authorities to act in aid of the Supreme Court.
The judgment came as the top court censured the Goa government for appointing its law secretary as the state election commissioner for conducting municipal council elections in the state. Law secretary Choka Ram Garg was given additional charge as state election commissioner to hold municipal elections.
Calling this a “disturbing feature”, the bench ordered that Garg will immediately cease to hold the post of the state election commissioner and directed that henceforth, no such person shall be appointed as election commissioner by the Centre or state governments.
The top court also dismissed the appeal by the Goa government against the order of the high court, which had cancelled elections to five municipalities in the state for not reserving wards for women as per the law. It upheld the order of the high court that fresh notifications ought to be issued after reserving seats for women and for candidates under other reserved categories as the law.
The Opposition has claimed a moral victory calling the Supreme Court judgement “a complete slap and indictment of the government led by [chief minister] Pramod Sawant in Goa”.
Speaking to reporters, Congress leader and advocate Carlos Alvares Ferreira, who represented some of the original petitioners before the high court, said: “The SC has straightforward dismissed the appeals filed by the state government. The SC has found that there was clear machination done by the SC in trying to manipulate the entire constitutional machinery and override constitutional provisions.”
Leader of Goa Forward Party Vijai Sardesai tweeted: “The Highest Court of the land has crushed @DrPramodPSawant’s blatant attempt to violate our constitution and derail democracy; He’s brought disgrace not only to Goa but also to his own leader @narendramodi who had bowed before the Constitution before taking office in 2019.”
The case had come up before the high court after Fouzia Imtiaz Shaikh and some other candidates challenged the notifications issued by the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA), in charge of notifying which seats in municipal councils were to be reserved for candidates like women, STs, SCs and OBCs.
The DMA had “rounded off” the number of seats to be reserved for women to the lower integer that emerged when the total number of seats was sought to be divided into three. For example, in the Mapusa Municipal Council of the 20 seats only six were reserved for women (30%) when the constitution mandated that “no less than” 33% be reserved for women which meant that at least seven seats should have been reserved. This was also done some other municipal councils, prompting the high court to nix the poll schedule for five councils.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox