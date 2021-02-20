Govt extends special campaign to provide tap water connections in schools
The 100-day special campaign of the Jal Shakti Ministry to provide tap water connections in schools, anganwadi centres and ashramshalas has been extended to March 31 after some states indicated that they need more time to complete the task, the ministry said on Saturday.
Launched on October 2, 2020 under the 100-day campaign of the Jal Jeevan Mission, states like Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have reported provision of tap water in all schools and anganwadi centres, while Punjab has reported provision of piped water supply in all schools, the ministry said in a statement.
"Some states/union territories have indicated that they need some more time to complete the task and sustain the efforts (are) being undertaken for the noble mission. Considering the good response and the need to sustain the efforts, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has extended the campaign till March 31, 2021," the statement said.
Concerted efforts are being made to make provision of potable piped water supply to anganwadi centres, schools and ashramshalas under the campaign, it said.
"So far, 1.82 lakh grey water management structure, 1.42 lakh rain water harvesting structures have been constructed in schools and anganwadi centers. In total so far, 5.21 lakh schools and 4.71 lakh anganwadi centers have been provided with piped water supply," the statement said.
Further, around 8.24 lakh assets in these schools and anganwadi centers have also been geo-tagged, it added.
