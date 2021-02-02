IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Govt hikes capital expenditure by 34.5%
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt hikes capital expenditure by 34.5%

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised the government’s capital expenditure by 34
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised the government’s capital expenditure by 34.5% to 5.54 lakh crore in 2021-22 compared to 4.12 lakh crore budget estimate (BE) for 2020-21.

“In the BE 2020-21, we had provided 4.12 lakh crores for capital expenditure. It was our effort that in spite of resource crunch, we should spend more on capital and we are likely to end the year at around 4.39 lakh crores, which I have provided in the RE (revised estimate) 2020-21,” she said in her Budget speech.

She said that the Union government would also work out “specific mechanisms to nudge” states to spend more of their Budget on creation of infrastructure.

Out of the 5.54 lakh crore capital expenditure allocation, a sum of over 44,000 crore have been kept under the budget head of the department of economic affairs (DEA). This fund can be accessed by such projects or departments that would exhibit good progress on capital expenditure and need more financial support, she said. DEA is an arm of the Union finance ministry.

“Over and above this expenditure, we would also be providing more than 2 lakh crores to States and Autonomous Bodies for their Capital Expenditure,” she said.

Experts said the capital expenditure plan will create assets such as economic corridors, highways and railways projects, which will spur growth and create jobs.

Vivek Agarwal, partner — infrastructure, government and health care practice, KPMG in India, said: “The government’s focus on restarting economy is clear in its commitment to the time-tested Keynesian principle of spurring infrastructure to create jobs and channelize economy multiplier cycles.”

With a 5.54 lakh capital expenditure, there is a huge focus on strengthening infrastructure through industrial corridors, highways, BRT, railways, ports and power, especially with the highest-ever allocation to the ministry of road transportation and highways, he added.

The government has already announced a 111-lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), which would require investments.

“The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), which I announced in December 2019 is the first-of-its-kind, whole-of-government exercise ever undertaken by Government of India. The NIP was launched with 6,835 projects; the project pipeline has now expanded to 7,400 projects. Around 217 projects worth 1.10 lakh crores under some key infrastructure ministries have been completed,” Sitharaman said.

The finance said the budget was taking three concrete steps to meet the ambitious target — by creating the institutional structures, by giving a big thrust on monetising assets, and by enhancing the share of capital expenditure in central and state budgets. “The NIP is a specific target which this government is committed to achieving over the coming years. It will require a major increase in funding both from the government and the financial sector,” she said.

In order to achieve the target, Sitharaman proposed to create a professionally managed Development Financial Institution (DFI) to meet long-term debt financing needs of infrastructure projects.

She unveiled the government’s multi-crore plan to augment road infrastructure and economic corridors (such as a 3,500-km national highway (NH) project in Tamil Nadu with an investment of 1.03 lakh crores; 1,100 km of national highway works in Kerala with an investment of 65,000 crore; 675km of highway works in West Bengal with an investment of 25,000 crore, and national highway works of around 34,000 crore covering over 1,300 km in Assam).

West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, however, called it an electoral gimmick. “The budget announced construction of roads in states going for elections, is there any motive behind it? Why not other states? It announced road projects of 625km in West Bengal, but the state government has already constructed 88,841km of rural roads in 10 years, which has been recognised by the Government of India. Besides the state government has also constructed 5,111 kms of highways and other state roads. About 1,165 km road projects are currently under construction.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India spent 20,776 cr on border security after China row

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:37 AM IST
New Delhi: India spent 20,776 crore on the emergency purchase of weapons and systems to beef up its military capabilities to deal with new security challenges in the midst of a lingering border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, where both armies have deployed a total of 100,000 soldiers and advanced weaponry in their forward and depth areas, budget documents showed on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covid-19 vaccines given a special 35k cr allocation

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Union government has decided to set aside 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccine in the 2021-22 financial year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget on Monday, with the promise that more money will be committed if needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In pandemic age, 137% increase in budget on health, well-being

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
India’s overall allocation for health and well being has soared by 137% in the financial year 2021-22 to Rs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Tagore, Oz win find space in FM speech

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance ministers delivering budgets have distinct rhetorical styles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Investments on infrastructure projects ranging from fishing harbours to highways and metro rail networks, a welfare fund for tea garden workers and quotations from the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore and Thiruvalluvar in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underscored the Centre’s focus on states headed for elections in the coming months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Budget a let-down, designed to deceive people, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Opposition parties on Monday asserted that the Union budget was a ‘let down like never before’ that will “deceive” people even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will the Budget alleviate distress?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union Budget 2021-22 as “not just active but proactive” , and stressed that villages and farmers were “at its heart”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

States likely to face crisis as govt pegs tax share at 30%

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The 15th finance commission (FC) mandates a share of 41% in the Centre’s tax revenues for the states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In shadow of pandemic, Centre hikes capital, revenue spending

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
India, like the rest of the world, experienced an unprecedented economic disruption because of the Covid-19 pandemic, just a month-and-a-half after the 2020-21 Budget was presented in Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt hikes capital expenditure by 34.5%

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised the government’s capital expenditure by 34
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre launches voluntary vehicle scrappage policy

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced a long-pending voluntary vehicle scrapping policy that is aimed at taking polluting, fuel-guzzling vehicles off the roads to reduce pollution and congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
When Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2020-21 Union Budget last year, she announced that the Revised Estimate (RE) for the 2019-20 fiscal deficit would be 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

What does the budget do to boost growth?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The 2021-22 budget, on the face of it, has given a massive fiscal boost to the economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP