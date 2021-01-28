IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open

NEW DELHI Although the farmers’ protest march on Republic Day took a violent turn, leaving many police personnel injured and leading to the destruction of public property, government managers indicated on Wednesday that the Centre will keep its communication channels with farm unions open and its offer to put the three controversial agricultural laws in abeyance for 18 months will stay
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST

NEW DELHI Although the farmers’ protest march on Republic Day took a violent turn, leaving many police personnel injured and leading to the destruction of public property, government managers indicated on Wednesday that the Centre will keep its communication channels with farm unions open and its offer to put the three controversial agricultural laws in abeyance for 18 months will stay.

On January 25, after the 11th round of meetings between the government and the farmers’ unions, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar maintained that the Centre’s proposal to suspend the farm laws for one to one-and-half years was the “best offer” it could make and the farmers should reconsider it.

The offer, however, is seen by many farm leaders as a tactic by the government to buy time, particularly keeping in mind the Punjab assembly elections due in February 2022.

At least three government managers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday that there hasn’t been any thinking so far in the government to withdraw the offer to keep the laws in abeyance in the wake of the violence by a section of the farmers in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“It was the final offer from the government and it has not been withdrawn. The violence will be dealt with as per the law but talks with farmers can always continue,” said an official.

Another official said the government will be ready to meet farmers’ representatives whenever they are ready. The government has made its offer. It’s up to the farmers now to respond,” a second official said.

Two days before the violence broke out in parts of Delhi, Tomar maintained the Centre had made its best offer and would wait for the farmers to return to the negotiating table.

“The government has given the best offer to farmers’ unions. I am hopeful that they will convey their decision to us after discussing it among themselves. Once they communicate, we will take it forward,” Tomar said.

The first official, however, said the government seem to have an upper hand because public sympathy for the farm law protesters has largely wanted after the visuals of chaos in Red Fort, mob violence and attempts to run tractors over policemen emerged on social media.

“The government crisis managers might feel they are now better positioned in the negotiations. But thousands of genuine farmers are still out in the street camps and yet to go back to their states. So, the government can’t take it easy,” said the first official.

According to the three officials, another round of meetings may take place soon.

The government has pushed a set of agricultural laws to ease restrictions in farm trade, allow traders to stockpile large quantities of food stocks for future sales and lay down a national framework for contract farming based on written agreements. Farmers staging a massive protest on several of Delhi’s border points since November 26 say the laws will erode their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jayalalithaa’s residence: Madras HC allows state to hold event on January 28

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:44 AM IST
  • Even though the case was posted for February 4, the court heard the case on Wednesday based on the request of the former Tamil Nadu CM's family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court said there were 189 proposals regarding appointments pending with the government as on December 31.(Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
The court said there were 189 proposals regarding appointments pending with the government as on December 31.(Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
india news

Fix timeline for judicial appointments, says SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:40 AM IST
  • An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said that all endeavours should be made to ensure appointments come through in a time-bound manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made the allegations at a public rally in Jhargram on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO).
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made the allegations at a public rally in Jhargram on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

TMC rigged the 2018 panchayat polls, alleges Suvendu Adhikari

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:26 AM IST
  • The TMC, however, has hit back calling it the height of hypocrisy and refuting the charges as baseless allegations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel guard Red Fort a day after protesters stormed the monument. (PTI)
Security personnel guard Red Fort a day after protesters stormed the monument. (PTI)
india news

Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:22 AM IST
  • Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France’s ecological transition minister Barbara Pompili, whose post is considered number two in the government, will begin her visit to India on Thursday. (TWITTER/@barbarapompili)
France’s ecological transition minister Barbara Pompili, whose post is considered number two in the government, will begin her visit to India on Thursday. (TWITTER/@barbarapompili)
india news

India, France to sign two agreements during French minister's 5-day visit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:03 AM IST
  • Singh and Pompili will preside over the signing of a letter of intent between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for developing a floating solar plant of up to 150 MW.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:14 AM IST
New Delhi: Microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday took down at least 500 accounts for “spam and platform manipulation”, as the fall out of the farmers’ tractor rally that turned violent in Delhi on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
NEW DELHI Although the farmers’ protest march on Republic Day took a violent turn, leaving many police personnel injured and leading to the destruction of public property, government managers indicated on Wednesday that the Centre will keep its communication channels with farm unions open and its offer to put the three controversial agricultural laws in abeyance for 18 months will stay
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir

By Anil Sharma, Navrajdeep Singh, Avtar Singh and Mohit Khanna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Tarn Taran/Patiala/Sangrur/ludhiana Located roughly six kilometers from the holy city of Tarn Taran in northern Punjab, Piddi village has been in the limelight for decades as the home of Satnam Singh Pannu, a 65-year-old farm leader who founded the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), an organisation of farmers and labourers with sway in the Majha region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:45 PM IST
An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study on Covaxin shows a comparable neutralization activity of the vaccinated individuals against UK-variant strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Duare Sarkar programme at Nabanna, state secretariat, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000174B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Duare Sarkar programme at Nabanna, state secretariat, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000174B)(PTI)
india news

Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:29 PM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker gets a Covid-19 vaccine at Sion Hospital, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A healthcare worker gets a Covid-19 vaccine at Sion Hospital, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:21 PM IST
In the fresh set of guidelines, which will remain in force till February 28, the MHA has allowed entry of all in swimming pools, which were previously opened for sportsperson only, and allowed cinema halls to increase the ceiling on people indoors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
india news

PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The PM will be speaking on a range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said the firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation was reiterated during the talks. (ANI File Photo)
In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said the firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation was reiterated during the talks. (ANI File Photo)
india news

Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An illuminated view of Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.(ANI)
An illuminated view of Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.(ANI)
india news

Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The exhibition contains 125 stories on Netaji to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP