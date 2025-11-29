The state home department on Friday initiated action against two police sub-inspectors over their alleged involvement in the robbery of a goldsmith in Karwar, a senior police officer said, adding that one SI was dismissed while the other was suspended pending a departmental enquiry. Govt initiates action against SIs accused in robbery case

East Zone inspector general of police BR Ravikantegowda described the episode as “a grave and deplorable act committed by officers who are supposed to uphold the law and protect citizens. As charges against them have been substantiated, one officer has been terminated from service, while another has been suspended.” He added that the dismissed officer was still under probation, making the termination immediate, and referred to their actions as a “heinous crime.”

According to police, the accused — Malappa Yallappa Chippalakatti, PSI of Hamsabhavi Police Station in Byadagi taluk, Haveri district, and Praveenkumar, PSI of Sagar Town Police Station in Shivamogga district — allegedly conspired with three known associates to target Vishwanath Arkasali, a gold ornament manufacturer. In the early hours of November 24, the group allegedly intercepted the goldsmith and forcibly took 78.15 grams of gold, including a gold biscuit and jewellery, after threatening him with what was later identified as a toy gun.

The victim immediately lodged a complaint at KTJ Nagar Police Station in Davanagere, and a team was assigned to track down the culprits. Investigations revealed the alleged involvement of the two PSIs, who were taken into custody soon after. Police said the officers confessed to their roles in the crime.

Both officers were booked under Section 309 (robbery) of the BNS. Police said further investigation was underway to determine the involvement of the other three accused and whether additional charges are warranted.