Morinda , Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government is making concerted efforts to transform the destiny of youth by making them job-givers instead of job-seekers. Govt making concerted efforts to transform destiny of youth: Punjab CM

Interacting with the students of Shaheed Subedar Mewa Singh School of Eminence here, the chief minister said the state government has ushered in a new era of educational revolution in Punjab.

This revolution is yielding the desired results by grooming students for competitions and enabling them to excel in life, he said in a statement.

On one hand, unprecedented steps have been taken to provide jobs to youths and on the other, several endeavours have been made to channelise their unbounded energy in the state, he added.

The chief minister said the state launched the "education revolution" in 2022 in order to help the children of Punjab turn their dreams into reality and reach new heights in life.

Mann lamented that looking back at the past, it is truly disheartening to see how flawed policies once deprived poor children of their right to education.

However, the chief minister said now the state government has taken "revolutionary" steps in the field of education that are now being widely appreciated across the country.

He said 118 'Schools of Eminence' are being established in the state with an investment of ₹231.74 crore.

Mann said these schools are considered a remarkable beginning toward a bright future for underprivileged children.

Students in these schools are being provided free uniforms and, in particular, free bus services have been arranged for girls so that not a single girl is left behind in accessing education, he said.

Mann said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that students from private schools are now seeking admission into these 'Schools of Eminence', reflecting the success of this model.

The chief minister said students are being offered specialised coaching for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE and NIFT.

He said it is a matter of immense pride that 265 students qualified for JEE Mains, 44 cleared JEE Advanced and 848 students qualified for NEET from 'Schools of Eminence' and other government schools.

