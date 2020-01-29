e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Govt may announce Ram temple trust in a week

Govt may announce Ram temple trust in a week

The announcement of the trust’s constitution, as well as the offer of a five-acre plot for the mosque, will be made soon after the Union Cabinet’s approval.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 05:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ministry has prepared the framework for the trust and identified the land to be offered to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board.
The ministry has prepared the framework for the trust and identified the land to be offered to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board. (REUTERS)
         

The ministry of home affairs is likely to announce the formation of a trust, set up to decide on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, within a week, an official familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya by a trust, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Sunni Waqf Board is likely to be offered three plots of land to choose from, the senior official who did not want to be named said.

The ministry has prepared the framework for the trust and identified the land to be offered to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board, the official added.

The entire proposal will be put before the Union Cabinet for its approval, the official said.

The announcement of the trust’s constitution, as well as the offer of a five-acre plot for the mosque, will be made soon after the Union Cabinet’s approval, probably within a week, the official said. The apex court had said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

tags
top news
During budget session, MHA likely to face question over CAA, nationwide NRC
During budget session, MHA likely to face question over CAA, nationwide NRC
Budget 2020: Three areas budget must focus on to revive economic growth
Budget 2020: Three areas budget must focus on to revive economic growth
Govt may announce Ram temple trust in a week
Govt may announce Ram temple trust in a week
CAA ‘discriminatory, dangerously divisive’, say European Parliament members
CAA ‘discriminatory, dangerously divisive’, say European Parliament members
Modi wants envoys to focus on trade, tourists and tech
Modi wants envoys to focus on trade, tourists and tech
Republic at 70: The unique goals and challenges of Indian secularism
Republic at 70: The unique goals and challenges of Indian secularism
Prashant Kishor has a falling out with Nitish Kumar. He does it on Twitter
Prashant Kishor has a falling out with Nitish Kumar. He does it on Twitter
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news