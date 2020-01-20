Govt names two new JS-ranked officers under CDS

india

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday cleared the appointment of two joint secretaries in the newly-created department of military affairs under the defence ministry. Rajeev Singh Thakur, a 1995 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre, and Shantanu, a 1997 batch officer from Tripura cadre, have been posted to the DMA, headed by India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Their appointments are among the 31 JS-level postings approved by the committee.

Apart from the two joint secretaries, the department will be staffed with two 13 deputy secretaries, 25 under secretaries, 22 section officers and a support staff of around 100 people.

The DMA is an addition to the four existing verticals in the defence ministry --- the departments of defence, defence production, defence research and development and ex-service welfare.

As CDS, Rawat is the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters related to the tri-services. He took over as the country’s first CDS on December 31.

The DMA will oversee key matters relating to India’s neighbouring countries including border disputes and incidents, development of infrastructure in forward areas and deployment of forces. These countries include China, Pakistan and Bhutan.

Supply of arms and ammunition to friendly neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives will also come under the purview of the DMA. Monitoring developments in the Indian Ocean region, Afghanistan, West Asia and South East Asia will also be the responsibility of the DMA. However, all matters that have an import on the country’s defence policy will be dealt by the Department of Defence, headed by the defence secretary.

Issues related to counter-insurgency operations and Siachen glacier will be dealt by the DMA.