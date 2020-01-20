e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / India News / Govt names two new JS-ranked officers under CDS

Govt names two new JS-ranked officers under CDS

Rajeev Singh Thakur, a 1995 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre, and Shantanu, a 1997 batch officer from Tripura cadre, have been posted to the DMA, headed by India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajeev Singh Thakur, a 1995 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre
Rajeev Singh Thakur, a 1995 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre(Photo: Twitter/@rajeevthakur69)
         

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday cleared the appointment of two joint secretaries in the newly-created department of military affairs under the defence ministry. Rajeev Singh Thakur, a 1995 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre, and Shantanu, a 1997 batch officer from Tripura cadre, have been posted to the DMA, headed by India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Their appointments are among the 31 JS-level postings approved by the committee.

Apart from the two joint secretaries, the department will be staffed with two 13 deputy secretaries, 25 under secretaries, 22 section officers and a support staff of around 100 people.

The DMA is an addition to the four existing verticals in the defence ministry --- the departments of defence, defence production, defence research and development and ex-service welfare.

As CDS, Rawat is the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters related to the tri-services. He took over as the country’s first CDS on December 31.

The DMA will oversee key matters relating to India’s neighbouring countries including border disputes and incidents, development of infrastructure in forward areas and deployment of forces. These countries include China, Pakistan and Bhutan.

Supply of arms and ammunition to friendly neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives will also come under the purview of the DMA. Monitoring developments in the Indian Ocean region, Afghanistan, West Asia and South East Asia will also be the responsibility of the DMA. However, all matters that have an import on the country’s defence policy will be dealt by the Department of Defence, headed by the defence secretary.

Issues related to counter-insurgency operations and Siachen glacier will be dealt by the DMA.

tags
top news
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news