Govt not against anyone: Jaitley on Alok Verma’s reinstatement

Calling the Supreme Court’s order on the reinstatement of CBI chief Alok Verma a “balanced decision”, union finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the government is not against any individual.

He said that the Supreme Court had upheld the independence and dignity of the CBI he clarified that the government’s order (taken on October 23 when Alok Verma was sent on leave), was taken as per the CVC’s recommendations.

“The government’s action was perfectly bonafide as there were cross allegations made by both the officers and in accordance with the recommendations of the CVC. The government had felt that in the larger interest of fair and impartial investigation and credibility of CBI, the two officers must recuse themselves,” he said.

“The Supreme Court has has upheld the CBI’s dignity, honour and independence. The CBI legislation says that in matters related to corruption, the CVC has jurisdiction,” he said.

“The CVC had exercised its power under the power of superintendence. We’ve not read the judgement of the SC, but it could be a view that the court has taken. That if superintendence results in the chief relinquishing his powers temporarily then the jurisdiction of the committee comes into play. Therefore, the court has referred the matter to that Committee to decide on that issue within one week. And in accordance with the directions of the court it will be complied with and the government will act in the same manner. The government is not biased,” Jaitley said.

CBI Director Alok Verma and his deputy, Rakesh Asthana, had been relieved of their duties on October 23 in a midnight drama and sent on leave. Verma had moved the Supreme Court challenging his dismissal.

The Supreme Court in its order on Tuesday set aside the government order of October 23 and reinstated Verma as the CBI director, but placed certain restrictions on his powers. The court directed Verma to “cease and desist” from taking any major policy decisions until the Selection Committee does not meet and give its decision. In its order, the Supreme Court directed the Selection Committee to meet within a week and discuss Alok Verma’s continuation as CBI director.

CBI DIrector Alok Verma’s tenure ends on January 31.

