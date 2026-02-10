New Delhi, In a bid to remove ambiguity over whether Military Nursing Service officers were entitled to the same re-employment benefits as other veterans of the armed forces, the government has notified the Ex-servicemen Amendment Rules 2026, according to the defence ministry. Govt notifies amendment rules formally recognising MNS personnel under re-employment rules

Military Nursing Service officers are commissioned officers.

The amendment came into force immediately upon its publication on February 9.

"The government has notified the Ex-servicemen Amendment Rules 2026, under Article 309 of the Constitution," the ministry said in a statement.

"The key change revises Rule 2 to clearly include the personnel who have served in any rank, whether combatant or non-combatant, in the Regular Army, Navy or Air Force, as well as the Military Nursing Service of the Indian Union within the definition framework for ex-servicemen re-employment in the Central Civil Services," it said.

The move "removes earlier ambiguity" over whether MNS officers, who are commissioned officers, were entitled to the same re-employment benefits as other veterans, officials said.

"The amendment formally recognises the MNS personnel under the re-employment rules, and strengthens rehabilitation and second-career opportunities for a wider segment of former defence personnel," the ministry said.

This amendment formally grants the MNS personnel access to "Reservation quotas: 10 per cent in Group 'C' and 20 per cent in Group 'D' central government posts. ​Age relaxation: The ability to deduct the years of military service plus three years from their actual age for civil job eligibility," it said.

Under the Rule 2, Clause Amendment, the definition of 'ex-servicemen' now explicitly lists the 'Military Nursing Service of the Indian Union' alongside the Regular Army, Navy, and Air Force, the ministry said.

"The rule applies to anyone who has served in any rank whether as a combatant or non-combatant," it said.

