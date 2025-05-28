Govt notifies rules to push jointness, efficiency in armed forces

New Delhi: The government has notified rules under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act, 2023 in the Gazette of India to boost jointness and command efficiency in the armed forces, weeks after the May 7-10 military confrontation with Pakistan that saw the three services work jointly for best battle outcomes. Four senior officers from the Indian armed forces at a briefing on Operation Sindoor earlier this month.(PIB screengrab )

The rules came into force on May 27.

“This significant step aims to bolster command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the armed forces,” the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The moves comes a year after the Act was notified in the gazette, empowering the government to set up ISOs --- including joint services commands --- and bestowing powers on heads of such organisations to exercise command and control over the tri-services personnel serving under them to ensure discipline and effective discharge of duties.

Such personnel were earlier governed by the respective laws of the three services: the Army Act, 1950, the Air Force Act, 1950, and the Navy Act, 1957.

“The rules (notified) are a critical enabler for the functioning of ISOs and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control, and operational synergy,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The development comes amid a renewed push for theaterisation, a long-awaited military reform for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars.

The earlier legal framework of the armed forces had its limitations when it came to tri-services matters as officers of one service lacked the authority to exercise disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel belonging to another service. For instance, a three-star general heading a joint command could not act against air force or navy personnel serving under him.

The lack of such powers had a direct impact on command, control and discipline, officials said.

“With the notification of these rules, the Act is now fully operational. This will empower the heads of ISOs, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases, and help avoid the duplication of proceedings,” the defence ministry said.

Jointness among the three services is an essential prerequisite to the creation of theatre commands.

It was in focus during Operation Sindoor too; New Delhi’s direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. It triggered four days of strikes and counterstrikes with fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery before the Indian and Pakistani forces reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

Between the launch of the operation in the early hours of May 7 and the ceasefire, Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing at least 100 terrorists, and the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations.

The IAF struck two terror sites at Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur and Markaz Taiba near Muridke; the army hit targets at seven places including Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal.

The IAF also struck military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari and Malir Cantt in Karachi.

The navy played a critical role during the operation.

The forward presence of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the northern Arabian Sea, along with its Mig-29K fighters and airborne early warning helicopters, prevented hostile aircraft from coming within several hundred kms of the carrier battle group.

“It compelled the Pakistani air elements to remain bottled up close to the Makran coast, with the Indian Navy denying the enemy any opportunity to be a threat in the maritime space,” a top navy official earlier said.