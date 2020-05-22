Govt relaxes travel restrictions on OCI cardholders

india

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:46 IST

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday relaxed travel restrictions to allow certain Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders, including children of Indian nationals living abroad, to come to the country, according to an order issued in this regard. The others allowed to travel include those wanting to come for family emergencies, students whose parents are Indian citizens living in India, and spouses of Indian nationals with permanent residence in the country.

“The travel restrictions, imposed earlier by MHA [ministry of home affairs] on May 7 would not apply to any aircraft, ship, train or any other vehicle deployed for bringing back the... categories of OCI cardholders who are stranded abroad,” said a government press release.

India in March first suspended almost all visas and visa-free travel privileges of OCI cardholders. The suspension was extended subsequently in April and May as part of measures to stave off the Covid-19 pandemic. India in late March imposed a lockdown to check the pandemic spread and suspended air, rail and road transport. India will resume domestic flights beginning May 25.

Officials aware of the matter said OCI cardholders exempted from the travel restrictions are likely to be included in the third phase of the government’s expatriation programme, Vande Bharat Mission, for Indian citizens stranded abroad after June 13. They added if any seats are vacant on the flights being operated as part of the second phase of the mission, then OCI cardholders will be brought in as well. The second phase of the mission started on May 16 and is expected to bring back around 32,000 Indian citizens on over 160 flights from 47 countries.

The government had last month indicated that the first priority was Indian nationals stranded abroad before requests from OCI cardholders to be allowed to travel to India could be taken up.

Officials said only those categories with an immediate need to travel have been exempted among OCI cardholders for travel to India.

According to the government data, around 200,000 Indian nationals have registered to return to the country and the government is prioritising travel of those with compelling reasons like people who have lost jobs overseas, pregnant women, and others with medical emergencies. There are over 3.4 million OCI cardholders, according to the external affairs ministry.