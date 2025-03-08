Govt resumes bus, helicopter services in Manipur under strict security measures

IMPHAL: The Manipur government have resumed the Manipur State Transport (MST) bus and helicopter services on Saturday under strict security measures to ensure safe public transportation in the state where ethnic clashes broke out two years ago. The Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei group, too launched the “March to Hills” on Saturday, heading towards Senapati via Kangpokpi, a Kuki-majority area, with the aim of promoting peace. The MST bus services are now operational between Imphal, Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Churachandpur (video grab)

The MST bus services are now operational between Imphal, Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Churachandpur. The initiative to resume bus and helicopter services, escorted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), aims to “improve connectivity and restore normalcy in the state.”

The MST buses began operating on Saturday morning from Imphal Airport, covering routes such as Imphal to Kangpokpi and Senapati, with return journeys from Senapati to Kangpokpi and Imphal, said an official.

Similarly, another MST bus route now connects Imphal to Bishnupur and Churachandpur, with return services from Churachandpur to Bishnupur and back to Imphal, he added.

In addition to the bus service, Manipur’s helicopter services also resumed operations on Saturday. “Helicopter services between Imphal and Churachandpur will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while flights between Imphal and Ukhrul will be available once a week, on Saturdays,” the official said.

This initiative marks a significant step in restoring normal transportation facilities in Manipur since the start of the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in the state on May 3, 2023. Road blockades on the highways have been common and adopted by the warring groups to restrict each other’s movement and also movement of essential items to the other’s district.

Meanwhile, flagging off the ‘March to Hills’, FOCS president Th. Manihar said, “We are marching towards Senapati via Kangpokpi district (a Kuki-dominated area), carrying the message of peace, as per the instruction of union home minister Amit Shah that all roads in Manipur will be reopened from March 8. If security forces are unable to secure the road, we won’t be able to trust the Centre again.”

However, the FOCS volunteers were unable to enter Kangpokpi district as protesters blocked the roads and piled stones along the national highway (Dimapur–Imphal–Moreh).

Last month, the Centre imposed the President’s rule in Manipur, days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned following a rebellion by some ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators against Singh. A month before Singh’s resignation, the Centre had appointed former home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the governor.