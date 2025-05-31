The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) is preparing to deploy an artificial intelligence system that will automatically classify complaints and detect emerging fraud patterns across the country’s cybercrime reporting platform. Govt ropes in AI firm to speed up I4C’s cybercrime response

The AI model, developed by firm S4AI, will be integrated into the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal following further formalities, officials said.

The system addresses a critical challenge faced by victims filing complaints on the portal. “When a complainant is under pressure to report on the NCRP, they often don’t even know what kind of crime has happened,” said Nisarg Gandhi, co-founder of S4AI. “They might file a complaint in their local language, sometimes they only have a call recording, or maybe just some evidence files.”

S4AI’s model can process audio complaints in 22 languages, scanned FIR copies and text descriptions to automatically identify crime types and methods of operation. The system was trained using real-life data from the NCRP.

The technology emerged as the winner of an AI hackathon organised October 2024 by the Union IT ministry’s India AI Mission and I4C, chosen from 20 shortlisted teams to claim a ₹25 lakh prize.

“We are facing numerous challenges in cybercrime. The volume, veracity and complexity of the problems that are posed to us can be addressed very successfully with AI models,” said Rajesh Kumar, CEO of I4C. The portal currently receives approximately 6,000 cases daily.

The need for such technological intervention is stark. According to the National Statistical Office’s ‘Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom, 2025’ released on May 29, only 12.6% of rural residents aged 15 and above know how to report cybercrime or fraud, compared to 27.8% in urban areas.

Experts hope the AI system will not only improve efficiency but also bridge this awareness gap by simplifying the reporting process.

“The model’s deployment without post-implementation access, ensures data integrity. Legally, it aligns with data minimisation and limitation under data protection norms. By bridging linguistic and regional barriers, the model is poised to simplify reporting and strengthen India’s cybercrime response framework,” said Gaurav Sahay, founder partner, Arthashastra Legal.

A key feature of the model is its ability to flag emerging cybercrime patterns in real time. When similar complaints spike within a single day, the system alerts law enforcement agencies about potential new fraud methods, enabling investigators to respond quickly before scams spread.

Once deployed, Gandhi said the model will operate entirely within the NCRP’s infrastructure. S4AI will lose access to the system post-deployment, ensuring data security and control remain solely with the government.