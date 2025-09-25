Govt made genuine efforts towards concerns in Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk chose to instigate: Sources

The Centre on Thursday underlined that it has made genuine efforts to address the concerns of the people of Ladakh, a day after sweeping protests, demanding full statehood for the Union territory and protections for jobs and land, turned violent, according to people familiar with the matter. Charred remains of vehicles outside the BJP headquarters building, in the aftermath of violent clashes between demonstrators and police during a protest demanding statehood for Ladakh, in Leh, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.(PTI)

At least four people were killed and around 100 were injured in Ladakh as authorities clamped a curfew in parts of Leh and the Centre rushed paramilitary forces to the remote region.

The Union home ministry has said that violence broke out at around11.30am and was brought under control by 4pm.

The ministry had also highlighted that negotiations were ongoing between the government and representatives in Ladakh and Kargil, which had yielded results, and the next round of talks was scheduled on October 6.

People familiar with the matter said that New Delhi has consistently demonstrated a willingness to engage with local stakeholders and taken concrete measures to protect Ladakh’s jobs, land, and cultural identity.

“On May 27, a High-Powered Committee (HPC) meeting was held, which was attended by all members from ABL and KDA, along with the MP and Chief Executive Councillors of Leh and Kargil. The main goal of this meeting was to resolve the deadlock over recruitment, which was successfully achieved solely through dialogue,” they said.

“All outcomes were based on consensus and the senior leaders of both ABL and KDA signed the minutes of the meeting. During the same meeting, it was also decided that the Government is open for another round of talks, which would focus on constitutional safeguards and setting up separate administrative and police services for Ladakh,” they added.

A Ladakhi delegation also met with Home Minister Amit Shah, and the discussion was positive and focused on the future of Ladakh, the people cited above said.

According to them, the government had also issued a notification for government jobs in July and had even added a five-year age relaxation.

They also said that despite the positive developments in talks, Sonam Wangchuk chose to instigate and that the recent move was aimed at keeping Ladakh in a constant state of unrest.

“But despite all these positive developments, leaders like Sonam Wangchuk and others suddenly took a U-turn. Instead of continuing the dialogue, they switched to incitement and instigation,” the people familiar with the matter said.

“This shift does not seem to have any logical reason and looks more like a political move, aimed at keeping Ladakh in a constant state of unrest for personal advantage. The Government, from its side, has always shown willingness to talk and never backed out of any meetings. Talks of hunger strikes and even threats of self-immolation, especially when the Government is clearly open to dialogue, don’t serve Ladakh’s future,” they added.

The people cited above also stressed that the central government has made it clear from the beginning that Ladakh deserves constitutional safeguards. "That’s why it was included as part of the HPC’s terms of reference. But any such safeguards need to be carefully discussed," they said.

‘Existing safeguards in Ladakh strongest’

People familiar with the matter also pointed out that existing safeguards in Ladakh are among the strongest in the country and that reservation in Ladakh extends up to 85%, which only Scheduled Tribes from Ladakh can benefit from.

“Outsiders, even if they live there for a thousand years and get domicile, won’t qualify,” they said.

Beyond employment, they said that the government has recognised and protected Ladakh’s linguistic diversity.The Centre has recognised English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti and Purgi as official languages, while pledging support to other indigenous languages like Shina, Brokskat, Balti and Ladakhi.

Women’s political representation has also been strengthened with a rotational one-third reservation in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. “Land issues are also being addressed. The Government is reviewing laws around Nautor land and other related matters, with the aim of making changes that benefit Ladakhis,” they said.