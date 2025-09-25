Pent-up anger behind Leh protests, says J&K leaders; BJP says dialogue only way out

As violent protests erupted in Leh on Wednesday that left four dead and several others injured, the J&K leaders attributed the incident to pent-up anger and feeling of betrayal in the people, even as the BJP maintained that dialogue is the only way out. People gather outside the burning BJP office building after it was set ablaze by protesters in Leh on Wednesday. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to social media and wrote: “Ladakh wasn’t even promised statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly.”

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also took to X and wrote: “It’s time the Government of India undertakes a sincere and thorough appraisal of what has truly changed since 2019. This video isn’t from the Kashmir Valley considered the epicentre of unrest but from the heart of Ladakh, where angry protesters have set police vehicles and a BJP office on fire.”

She added “Leh, a region long known for its peaceful and measured protests, is now witnessing a disturbing shift toward violent demonstrations. People seem to have lost patience , feel betrayed, insecure, and let down by unfulfilled promises”.

Meanwhile, former president of the J&K BJP Ravinder Raina said that dialogue is the only way out. “Dialogue is the only way out and such violence is unwanted. People of Ladakh are peace-loving and this is very unfortunate, that too, when home ministry has scheduled another meeting with the representatives of Ladakh at Delhi on October 6,” said Raina.

The former MLA recalled how Rinpoche Kushok Bakula demanded UT status to Ladakh way back in 1955. “In 1996 assembly polls two leaders of Ladakh Union Territory Front (LUTF)—a conglomerate of various political parties were elected unopposed as MLAs because Congress and National Conference always discriminated with Ladakh,” said Raina.

“It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who did justice with the people of Ladakh. He gave them UT status on August 5, 2019. It was a long pending demand of the people of Ladakh since 1955,” he added.

When asked about Wednesday’s violent protests over statehood and constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule, he said, “In democracy every citizen has the right to raise his demand but indulging in lawlessness and arson, damaging public property is very unfortunate. Home ministry recently held talks with the high powered committee and scheduled further talks on October 6. I would say again that dialogue is the only way out as it can alone bring a solution and not violence,” said Raina.

On the other hand, J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra said, “Today’s violence was spontaneous and none sponsored it. The pent-up anger of the youth of Ladakh erupted today because the BJP has adopted a dilly-dallying approach to their long pending demands.”

“An ill-feeling against the BJP government at Centre had been brewing among the people of Ladakh, especially youth since long and it erupted today,” he added.

Karra squarely blamed the BJP for playing with the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and former minister, Chering Dorjay Lakrook described the incident as “very unfortunate” but called it a reaction of the youth towards Centre’s “non-chalant” attitude.

“Agitation over statehood and sixth schedule were totally non-violent and 100% peaceful. However, after a man and a woman, who were on hunger strike with Sonam Wangchuk, were taken ill on Tuesday, people, especially youth were very angry,’ said Lakrook.

“Today around 7,000 to 8,000 people assembled at the site of Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. Around 3,000 were youth. As tempers ran high against Centre’s dilly dallying tactics, the situation went out of control. The protestors first pelted stones on LAHDC building and then burnt BJP office and a police van,” he said.

“The youth were furious and felt that Centre doesn’t want to realise the gravity of the situation. Four to five people have died and five are critical. They were hit in police firing,” he said.