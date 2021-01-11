Govt should leave its stubborn attitude, resolve farmers' issues: BKU chief

Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait has said the central government should abandon its "stubborn" attitude and resolve the issues of farmers through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters at the BKU headquarters at Sisoli near here on Sunday evening, he said farmers are aware that the three new agri laws have been brought by the Centre "to benefit big corporates" and are "against peasants".

He also accused the government of maintaining a stubborn attitude while farmers have long been protesting on roads.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over a month now, braving the cold weather and rains, to demand the repeal of the three laws.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and 'mandi' (wholesale market) systems, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON