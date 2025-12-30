Kolkata, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday said the state government has taken a strong view of the hijab-related controversy at Jadavpur University . Govt takes strong view of Hijab-related row in Jadavpur University: Bengal minister

Basu’s remarks came a day after JU Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to inquire into the incident involving a hijab-wearing student during a third-year English semester examination.

The committee comprises Burdwan University history professor Syed Tanveer Nasreen, JU’s department of library and information science faculty member and SC-ST Cell liaison officer Subarna Kumar Das, and Padma Shri awardee Kazi Masum Akhtar, the chancellor’s nominee to the university’s executive council.

The panel has been asked to submit its findings within 30 days.

Members of the arts faculty SFI unit told PTI that during the English semester examination held on December 17, an invigilator allegedly asked a third-year undergraduate student wearing a headscarf to assist a classmate in partially removing her hijab to check whether she was using a wireless headphone. The check reportedly did not reveal anything suspicious.

In his first response to the row, Basu said, "We have taken a strong view about the alleged incident. Such an action cannot be allowed, and necessary action needs to be taken at the earliest so that such incidents don't recur in Bengal, which is known for its pluralistic tradition and secular and liberal values."

"We will wait for the findings about the incident from the minority commission before responding," he added.

Asked about senior faculty members of the English department refuting the allegations, Basu said, "That is their version. We can say only after ascertaining and examining all facts."

"Under the direction of the VC, a fact-finding committee has been formed," he said.

Deputy Registrar Ujjwal Kumar Mondal has been asked to be the 'presenting officer' in this matter.

A section of faculty members, however, refuted the allegations.

"We deny allegations of Islamophobia. Several students were caught attempting to cheat during the exam, following which vigilance was tightened. If anyone's conduct seemed suspicious, re-checking was carried out. At least four examinees were caught using headphones last week, none of whom belonged to the minority community," a faculty member said.

"JU will be the last place to be levelled with such charges as Islamophobia. If teachers are targeted in this manner, it would become impossible for them to carry out their duties," he added.

