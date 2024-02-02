 Govt to build ‘modern buildings with new facilities’ for truck, taxi drivers: PM | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Govt to build ‘modern buildings with new facilities’ for truck, taxi drivers: PM Modi

Govt to build ‘modern buildings with new facilities’ for truck, taxi drivers: PM Modi

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 02, 2024 07:07 PM IST

The buildings will be set up on all national highways, he said, adding that in the first phase, 1000 such facilities will come up.

For truck and taxi drivers, the central government will develop ‘modern buildings with new facilities’ on all national highways, prime minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

Trucks are parked on a highway amid 'rasta roko' protest by truck drivers. (PTI)
Trucks are parked on a highway amid 'rasta roko' protest by truck drivers. (PTI)

“The lakhs of truck and taxi drivers are an integral part of our social and economic system. Often, they work for several hours…they have no time to rest, and, therefore, become victims of road accidents,” PM Modi said at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in Delhi.

The government, he noted, is ‘fully conscious’ of these issues.

“It, therefore, gives me immense pleasure to inform you that, to ensure that drivers are properly rested while undertaking long journeys, we are coming up with an initiative. Under this, on all national highways, modern buildings will be built with facilities such as food, water, washrooms, parking, restrooms, etc.”

In the first phase of the plan, 1000 such buildings will be made, spanning the length and breadth of the country, the prime minister further stated.

Drivers protest

Last month, truck and taxi drivers boycotted work and staged massive nationwide demonstrations to protest the recently introduced hit-and-run provision under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal code. To be sure, however, it cannot be said that the PM’s announcement has anything to do with the drivers’ agitation, which was called off after the Union home ministry assured that the new laws will only be brought in after consulting the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an apex body of transporters.

