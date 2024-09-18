Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt to set up panel for social-security blueprint for gig workers

ByZia Haq
Sep 18, 2024 07:12 PM IST

The size of India’s gig economy is estimated to potentially touch $455 billion, expanding at a compounded annual growth rate of 17%

The Union labour ministry has announced the setting up of an experts’ committee to recommend a social-security framework for gig workers amid a wider push to bring them into the fold of unorganised workforce by registering them on a national portal.

The committee will hold discussions with all stakeholders in the gig economy. (Representative file photo)
The committee will hold discussions with all stakeholders in the gig economy. (Representative file photo)

The committee will hold discussions with all stakeholders in the gig economy to recommend an “inclusive social-security framework and policies to address the unique needs of gig workers”, labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

The size of India’s gig economy is estimated to potentially touch $455 billion, expanding at a compounded annual growth rate of 17%, according to a recent Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India report.

Also Read: Platform-based work’s algorithm of inequality

There is still a lack of hard data on business and employment generated by a broad range of platform services, ranging from ride-hailing apps, such as Uber and Ola, to food-delivery applications, including Swiggy and Zomato.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the labour minister asked representatives of platforms to speedily enroll gig workers associated with their businesses in the government’s e-Shram portal, a national database of informal workers that has 300 million members.

Once registered on the portal, workers will be given a universal account number or UAN, with which they can access welfare schemes of the government, such as health insurance and free portable rations at their place of work.

Platform-based firms who participated in the meeting include Urban Company, Swiggy and Instamart, Zomato and Blinkit, Porter, Even Cargo, Amazon, Uber, Ola.

“They have expressed strong support for the government’s initiatives,” an official said.

At the meeting, the government also set targets for platforms to onboard workers on the e-Shram portal to be achieved in the next three months.

Mandaviya told platforms that workers’ registration was crucial to extend further benefits under various government initiatives. The minister also urged platforms to list their job vacancies on the state-run National Career Service portal, which provides a variety of employment-related services for jobseekers and employers.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On