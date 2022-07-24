Govt will topple under weight of own contradictions: Raut

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Chandrakant Patil told party workers that it was with a heavy heart they accepted Eknath Shinde as their chief minister, the Shiv Sena said the statement revealed cracks in their alliance and the government would topple under the weight of its contradictions.

“There is no freedom of expression in the BJP. There, one cannot speak one’s mind out… Even then, I am congratulating Chandrakantdada Patil (for saying this),” said Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday. He added that Patil had spoken about something that was going on in his mind.

On Saturday, Patil was speaking at a meeting of the state unit at Panvel. A video of his speech has been leaked, in which he can be heard telling the congregation that given how Thackeray’s government was toppled, they had expected to lead the new government. “There was need for a leader who could have given stability to what we have been doing… However, the decision (of not keeping the CM’s post with the party) has been swallowed by the party’s state unit…It has hurt our sentiments but we have started moving ahead, and accepting the central leadership’s decision,” he was heard saying in the video.

“We will not speak like the BJP and claim that the government will fall in 10 days or 15 days… but this regime will not last,” charged Raut. “This government will fall due to its internal fights. This dispensation will never stand on strong legs,” said Raut, pointing to how the council of ministers had not been formed over three weeks after Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in.

When contacted, BJP spokespersons declined comment on Raut’s statements.