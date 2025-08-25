Grand welcome awaits Shubhanshu Shukla in Lucknow ahead of return to city today

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will felicitate astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday, when he is expected to return to the city, a government spokesperson said. This will be his first visit to Lucknow after completing a successful mission at the International Space Station (ISS). An accomplished Indian Air Force pilot, Shukla made history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the ISS.(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government has organised a grand ceremony under the Department of Science and Technology to honour Shukla, who has been hailed as a national hero. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several other prominent leaders, will also be present at the event, according to a press release.

Describing Shukla as a symbol of courage and dedication, Adityanath said: “Your achievement is a proud symbol of courage, dedication, and commitment to science. Today, every Indian, especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, feels honoured.”

The CM added that raising India’s flag in space was a matter of pride for every citizen and that Shukla’s success proved how Uttar Pradesh’s youth were excelling globally in science and technology.