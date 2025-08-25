Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Grand welcome awaits Shubhanshu Shukla in Lucknow ahead of return to city today

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 10:18 am IST

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian on the ISS, will be celebrated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will felicitate astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday, when he is expected to return to the city, a government spokesperson said. This will be his first visit to Lucknow after completing a successful mission at the International Space Station (ISS).

An accomplished Indian Air Force pilot, Shukla made history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the ISS.(PTI)
An accomplished Indian Air Force pilot, Shukla made history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the ISS.(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government has organised a grand ceremony under the Department of Science and Technology to honour Shukla, who has been hailed as a national hero. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several other prominent leaders, will also be present at the event, according to a press release.

An accomplished Indian Air Force pilot, Shukla made history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the ISS.

Describing Shukla as a symbol of courage and dedication, Adityanath said: “Your achievement is a proud symbol of courage, dedication, and commitment to science. Today, every Indian, especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, feels honoured.”

The CM added that raising India’s flag in space was a matter of pride for every citizen and that Shukla’s success proved how Uttar Pradesh’s youth were excelling globally in science and technology.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Grand welcome awaits Shubhanshu Shukla in Lucknow ahead of return to city today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On