GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality in 'very poor' category

With the air quality index in Delhi being in the ‘very poor’ category, GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) - 3 curbs have been invoked across the entire National Capital Region. The air quality reading in Delhi was 343 at 4 pm on Thursday. (ANI)

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 354 at 4 pm on Friday, thus exhibiting an increasing trend from the air quality reading of 343 at the same time on Thursday. As of 6:30 pm on Friday, the air quality index was recorded at 350.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) took the decision to enforce GRAP Stage 3 measures after forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

The forecasts indicated that owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and lack of dispersal of pollutants, the average AQI of the Capital was likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the ‘severe’ category.

The sub-committee of the CAQM took the decision as a “proactive measure” to prevent further deterioration of the air quality in the region. “This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR,” the commission stated. “Further, NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies concerned have been asked to escalate the preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region,” it added.