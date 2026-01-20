Edit Profile
    GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves marginally

    Actions under Stage I, II and III of the revised GRAP shall, however, continue to remain in force, the CAQM said.

    Updated on: Jan 20, 2026 5:52 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday announced revoking GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR after marginal improvement in air quality.

    Delhi air pollution Live Updates Vehicles zoom past the India Gate shrouded in fog on a winter morning, in New Delhi. (PTI)
    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 378 on Tuesday in ‘very poor’ category. The capital had recorded AQI at 410 on Monday and 440 on Sunday.

    The stricter curbs under GRAP-4 were imposed in the capital and neighbouring areas as the air quality entered “severe” category on Saturday, January 17.

    “Owing to favourable meteorological conditions and an increase in wind speed, the AQI of Delhi has shown improvement and was recorded as 378 (‘Very Poor’) on 20.01.2026. Further, IMD/IITM forecasts indicate that the AQI of Delhi is likely to remain in this range in the coming days,” a statement of the central agency said.

    “In view of the above, the Sub-Committee has decided to revoke with immediate effect its order dated 17.01.2026 invoking actions under Stage IV (‘Severe+’ Category, AQI > 450) of the extant GRAP,” the statement added.

    Officials, however, said that actions under GRAP-III and below, will continue to remain in force.

