 ‘Great move’: Shatrughan Sinha lauds PM Narendra Modi over launch of Patna Metro project
‘Great move’: Shatrughan Sinha lauds PM Narendra Modi over launch of Patna Metro project

“I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar for the Patna metro project. Great move forward in terms of development and progress in Bihar along with other projects... highly appreciated and applauded,” Sinha tweeted.

Sinha is a second-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, and served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.(PTI File Photo)

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday hailed the Patna Metro Rail and other projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore launched in Barauni by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they would usher in progress for Bihar.

Sinha is a second-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, and served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 10:22 IST

