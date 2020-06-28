‘Great political leader and scholar’: PM Modi pays tribute to PV Narasimha Rao

india

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao remained on the forefront of raising his voice against injustice as he paid tribute to the Congress leader on his birth anniversary.

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said Rao joined the freedom movement in his teens and began to raise his voice against injustice from an early age.

“He left no stone unturned to raise his voice,” the Prime Minister said.

“Narasimha Rao also understood history very well. His rise from a very simple background, his emphasis on education, his tendency to learn, and, with all this, his leadership ability - everything is memorable,” he said.

“I urge that, in the birth centenary year of Narasimha Rao, all of you, try to know as much as possible about his life and thoughts. I once again pay my tribute to him,” he added.

This is not the first time that PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have paid tribute to PV Narasimha Rao. The BJP has repeatedly raised the issue of Rao not being given due honour by the Congress party after his death.

“Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. A great scholar and veteran administrator, he led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history. He will be remembered for taking pioneering steps that contributed to national progress,” PM Modi had tweeted last year when he was in Japan for the G-20 Summit.

The Congress on its part had accused the BJP of indulging in divisive politics.

On Sunday, tributes poured on social media for the former PM known for ushering in the policy of economic liberalisation in 1991.

“Remembering former Prime Minister, Shri P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary today. A pioneer of economic reforms which set India firmly on the path of economic recovery. He was an astute administrator and a multifaceted personality—a scholar, writer & polyglot,” vice president M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

“He had translated famous Telugu novel, ‘Veyyipadagalu’ into Hindi. He promoted mother tongue as a medium of instruction upto college level. He will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to the country’s growth and development,” he also said.

The Congress party also paid tribute.

“We honour P. V. Narsimha Rao, a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations of the Indian economy. His contributions to the nation shall never be forgotten,” it posted on Twitter.