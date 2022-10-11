Home / India News / ‘Great sign’: PM Modi lauds aviation ministry for increase in passenger traffic

india news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 02:21 PM IST

In August, India’s civil aviation sector experienced a 4% growth after suffering pandemic-induced losses

The number is also the highest since Covid-19 pandemic. (File image)
BySnehashish Roy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commended Indian civil aviation for hitting the 4-lakh mark of daily passengers.

It is also the highest since Covid-19 pandemic.

“Great sign. Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, which is important for ‘Ease of Living’ and economic progress,” PM Modi said by sharing union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s tweet.

In August, India’s civil aviation sector experienced a 4% growth after suffering pandemic-induced losses. It hit the 1 crore passenger mark in the same month as compared with around 97 lakh commuters in July.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2022 were 770.70 lakh as against 460.45 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 67.38% and monthly growth of 50.96%,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said earlier.

Addressing the 4th Heli-India Summit on Monday, Scindia said the number of airports in India has increased from 74 to 141 since 1947 and the Centre is aimed at increasing that number to 200 in a couple of years.

He added that a total of 67 airports were added in last seven years.

“The civil aviation has now become the need of the hour not only for India but for humankind across the world as it always brings with it two important multipliers, the economic multiplier and the employment multiplier. The sector has huge impact with economic multiplier of 3.1 and employment multiplier of 6,” he said at the event.

