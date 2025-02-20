Menu Explore
Greater Noida: Woman assaults boy over dog entry into lift at Gaur City 2, arrested as video goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 11:57 AM IST

A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a boy in a lift after he requested her not to bring her dog. The incident sparked outrage on social media.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor boy who requested her not to bring her pet dog into the lift of a residential building in Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh, police officials told CNN-News18.

A woman in a Greater Noida residential society assaulted a minor after he asked for her to not take her pet dog into the lift(AnshulGarg/X)
A woman in a Greater Noida residential society assaulted a minor after he asked for her to not take her pet dog into the lift(AnshulGarg/X)

The incident occurred around 5pm on Wednesday at 12th Avenue in Gaur City 2 when the woman, accompanied by her pet dog, entered a lift where a child, fearful of the animal, was already present.

The CCTV camera footage within the lift purportedly showed that the minor was afraid and asked the woman with folded hands if she could not bring her pet dog into the lift, but instead the woman asked the boy to leave the lift and pressed the button to the floor she wished to go to.

The woman was seen shoving the young boy and dragging him out of the lift. She then went behind him so that she could allegedly physically harm him without being caught on camera, the report said.

The video of the incident quickly drew attention on social media platform X and was shared widely, leading to the police registering a case against the woman.

“On February 19, a video of a woman dragging a boy out of a lift at the 12th Avenue of Gaur City 2 Society of Greater Noida West has gone viral on social media. The police took cognisance of the video and registered a case. The woman has been detained. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," DCP Central Noida Shakti Awasthi said, as quoted by CNN-News18.

The incident sparked outrage among netizens and raised questions about why the woman was allowed to let her dog roam in the residential society without a leash or a muzzle.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
