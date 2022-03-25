Green belt around Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to be reduced

Belagavi: During the construction of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi in 2010, then chief minister BS Yediyurappa had announced a 1km green belt surrounding the main structure, banning all construction activities in the area. Now the Belagavi district administration has decided to reduce the green belt zone from 1km to half a km, according to officials.

Deputy commissioner MG Hiremath has instructed the officers of the Belagavi Urban Development Authority (BUDA) to prepare a new proposal to get approval from the government for a half km green belt zone surrounding SVS. The decision has brought smiles to the faces of realtors, land developers, and many politicians who bought big parcels of land surrounding SVS. They can now start construction works legally in a half km area, which is being taken out of the green belt.

Speaking to HT, Hiremath said, “The government had announced green belt area for the security of the SVS structure; however the announcement hadn’t had any legal sanctity as the proposal regarding this had been rejected by the government. Hence, to protect the available land, I have asked BUDA officers to send a new proposal for a half km green belt zone.”

The government acquired 127 acres of land at Halaga-Bastwad for the construction of SVS, 9km away from Belagavi city, and after construction it announced 1km green belt surrounding SVS, banning all construction activities. Despite the announcement, the landowners around SVS constructed many structures in the green belt taking advantage of legal loopholes.

During the construction of SVS, BUDA had sent a proposal to the government seeking approval for a 1km green belt. However, the government downplayed the proposal citing technical reasons, as then the area wasn’t falling under BUDA. Taking advantage of this, people started constructing in the so-called green belt but the district administration had no powers legally to take action against them.

The Halaga village, where the SVS is located, was included in the BUDA ambit in 2016. As landholders have been continuing construction works in the area, the DC has asked the authorities of BUDA to prepare a fresh proposal reducing the green belt area to half a km.

Environmentalist Amrut Charantimath said he will discuss the issue with his colleagues. “We will oppose the proposal if it looks harmful to the surrounding environment,” he told HT.

He said a lot of farming land has been acquired by the government surrounding SVS for infrastructure development purpose, especially for Halaga-Macche bypass national highway connecting Goa highway to national highway-4. “The decision of the district administration to reduce the green belt area of SVS will cause further reduction in farmland in the area,” Charantimath said.