Green shipping corridor trade routes with zero-emission fuels, vessels, and technologies has expanded in China, India, Brazil, Chile among other emerging economies, according to a new report by the Global Maritime Forum. Green shipping corridors expanding across emerging economies: Report

“At a Crossroads: Annual Progress Report on Green Shipping Corridors 2025,” has identified 25 new green corridor initiatives, expanding the global total to 84 such active initiatives. For the first time, green corridor initiatives have been launched in major developing economies like China, India, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Kenya, reflecting the significant economic opportunities that can be seized through the development of zero-emission marine fuels and bunkering capabilities in these regions, the report has said.

New green corridor initiatives have been announced in India (+4), China (+4), Brazil (+2), Chile (+2), Ghana, and Kenya etc. This aligns with governmental maritime and energy ambitions in these geographies, such as the Indian Shipping Ministry’s 2025 goals, China’s efforts to accelerate the development of port infrastructure and green fuels, Brazil’s National Hydrogen Program, Chile’s National Green Hydrogen Strategy, and national commitments to green shipping by Kenya and Ghana. In India, the new corridors include: India Green Corridors; India-Denmark Green Corridors; India-Singapore and Kandla-Tuticorin Coastal

Green Corridor.

The report comes soon after the International Maritime Organisation (IMO’s) Marine Environment Protection Committee adjourned discussions on the adoption of the Net-Zero Framework for one year. The delay was due to lobbying from the US administration, which had threatened countries with tariffs if they supported the net zero framework.

“The move of major countries like China, India, and Brazil into green corridors is hugely promising, as these are markets that will determine whether zero-emission shipping scales fast enough to meet global climate goals,” said Jesse Fahnestock, director of decarbonisation at the Global Maritime Forum in a statement. “But even more importantly, we’re seeing recognition from these countries that green corridors are more than just environmental projects – they are strategic economic infrastructure. Countries that move early stand to gain competitive industrial and geopolitical advantages across energy, trade, and technology.”

Methanol and ammonia continue to be popular fuel options in these corridors. Many agnostic green corridors continue to mention interest in battery electric propulsion. Short-sea corridors

focused on electric roll-on/roll-off passenger and ferry vessels, primarily within the

European region, remain a strong trend as well; advanced biofuels (biodiesels and biocrudes), particularly second-generation biodiesel, remain an energy source of interest for a small group of green corridors and this year also marked the first announcement of a nuclear corridor between the US and UK, the report said.

The report cautions that many of the 84 initiatives remain stalled by a ‘feasibility wall’ created by the cost gap between conventional and zero-emission fuels – a challenge that the Net-Zero Framework, delayed until at least next October, could help overcome.

“We have at least 12 months before the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework is adopted. That time can either be spent waiting, or used to build projects that create strategic economic advantages, generate learnings that can influence the IMO’s reward mechanism, and put participants first in line for future global rewards. Those who act now will be best positioned to benefit when regulation catches up,” Fahnestock said.