10 hurt in grenade attack by militants on security patrol in Kashmir’s  Anantnag

A police official said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to 10 pedestrians who were evacuated to hospital.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Militants lobbed a grenade outside the Anantnag deputy commissioner’s office, Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Militants lobbed a grenade outside the Anantnag deputy commissioner’s office, Saturday, October 5, 2019.(PTI File / Representational Photo )
         

At least 10 people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside Deputy Commissioner’s office in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said.

The terrorists hurled a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded complex in Anantnag town, 55 km from here, around 11 am, the official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to eight pedestrians, a policeman and a local journalist.

The injured were admitted to a hospital.

The attack sparked panic among people in the town.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists behind the attack, the official said.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:48 IST

Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai's Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Oct 05, 2019 12:38 IST
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina
Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
Oct 05, 2019 11:45 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan's World Record
Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST
Husband replaces wife in 'maternity' photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Oct 05, 2019 11:48 IST
