Guajarat man slits wife’s throat, puts body in sack and dumps it in a well ‘to marry lover’

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and disposing of her body in a well in Nana Varmora village of Bhuj taluka. The incident took place in Kutch district, Gujarat. Police said that the accused, Mohsin Maman, had an extramarital relationship and a desire to marry another woman. The accused, was taken into custody within hours of the crime. (PTI)

19-year-old Kulsum Maman was married to Mohsin two years ago. Her father, Ramju Maman (53), lodged a complaint with the Madhapar police station in Kutch West following her death, TOI reported.

Reportedly, Kulsum's husband had been involved in an extramarital relationship with another woman for the past five years. That woman has not been named.

Frequent quarrels with his wife reportedly arose from this relationship, and Mohsin considered Kulsum an obstacle to his plans.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday night. Mohsin allegedly slit his wife’s throat with a sharp weapon, placed her body in a sack, and transported it by motorcycle to the farm where he worked. The body was then disposed of in a well.

The incident came to light when Kulsum was reported missing on Saturday morning around 7 am. Kulsum's family, who live only about 200 metres away, began a search. Her clothes were found floating in the well at the farm, leading to the recovery of her body.

The couple were first cousins, with Kulsum being the daughter of Mohsin’s uncle, police officer A K Jadeja said. He further added that Mohsin resumed his extramarital relationship with the other woman after his marriage.

A knife, along with the motorcycle used to transport the body, has reportedly been recovered by the police.

Police have launched a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).