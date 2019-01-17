Guard democracy at any cost: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday in a Facebook post, called upon his followers to defend India’s democracy “at any cost”, giving a reference to Afghanistan.

Gandhi met Afghan lawmakers who came to Indian Parliament to watch debates .

“One day, in our Parliament, I saw a group of MPs from Afghanistan.... And, I was thinking, “these MPs have come from abroad and look what we are doing: we are shouting and screaming and yelling. At least when they are here why can’t this place be in order?” Later ... I said to them “I am sorry that you were sitting in the visitors’ gallery and we were not having a nice debate. We were sort of having an argument”,” Gandhi wrote.

He added one of the Afghan MPs started crying at what Gandhi said. “... I asked her “what happened?” “You know, Mr. Gandhi,” she said, “in my country the arguments that you have in this building, your parliament, are carried out with guns”,”

Gandhi wrote. “Our democracy is our greatest strength. We must defend it at any cost,” he added.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 00:10 IST