Guided tour packages, heritage walks for Ayodhya soon
The state culture department and the Ayodhya district administration have designed six religious-cultural trips and heritage walks for pilgrims and tourists that will be implemented soon. In ranges between 10km and 170km, the culture trips and heritage walks will have a duration varying from two hours to half-a-day.
- These trips and walks are under Ayodhya's short-term tourism development plan while there are many long-term projects too.
- Once these trips and walks start, all that the visitors will have to do is to book packages of their choice either over phone or online.
- So far, a total of six circuits have been finalised. For instance, there is a seven-hour package tour that would begin at 6.30 am every day from Laxman temple at Sahastradhara ghat. It will traverse through Chandrahari temple, Nageshwarnath temple, Ram Ki Paidi, Korea Park, Ramkatha Sangrahalaya, Vilvahari temple, Dashrath samadhi, Shitala Devi, Hanuman Gadhi, Kanak Bhawan and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi before culminating at Ram Ki Paidi.
- Another one will start at 12.30 pm each day from Hanuman Gadhi, passing through several places such as Kanak Bhawan, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, various ghats, including Guptar ghat, Bharat Kund, will take the visitors to Ram Ki Paidi for Saryu Aarti.
- The biggest one (170 km long circuit) is ten-and-a-half-hour trip starting from Naya ghat at 8am. It will go to various temples and then to Saryu-Ghaghara Sangam (confluence of Saryu and Ghaghara rivers), Tusli ashram, Agastya ashram, Parashar ashram and then facilitate Saryu Aarti at Ram Ki Paidi—its final point.
- The one heritage walk finalised so far will begin at 6 am from Rin Mochan crossing, making visitors walk through Jhunki ghat, Gola ghat and Sahastradhara before ending at Maukhada tirth sthal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK doesn’t rule out quarantine hotels, GPS to fight virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala will soon have India's first ever Labour Movement museum
- Labour Movement museum, that is opening up in Alappuzha, Kerala, will the the first of its kind museum in India. It will showcase the history of world labour movement through huge repository of documents and exhibits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guided tour packages, heritage walks for Ayodhya soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy suspends flights from Brazil in response to new coronavirus variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eco Retreat: To boost tourism, Odisha organises 2nd edition of glamping festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore makes it mandatory for all travellers to undergo Covid test on arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo set to start flight services between Delhi and Leh on February 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU looks at vaccine certificates to help summer tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand's private pool villas fail to lure foreign arrivals, travel dips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nightclub taxi drives away the blues in lockdown Greece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France toughens Covid-19 testing rules for non-EU travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines extends travel ban, steps up safeguards over Covid-19 variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to think about travelling now that Covid vaccines are out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airbnb CEO says travel never going back to the way it was before pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One-way Cook Island travel bubble to New Zealand to start next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox