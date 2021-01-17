Guided tour packages, heritage walks for Ayodhya soon

The state culture department and the Ayodhya district administration have designed six religious-cultural trips and heritage walks for pilgrims and tourists that will be implemented soon. In ranges between 10km and 170km, the culture trips and heritage walks will have a duration varying from two hours to half-a-day.

These trips and walks are under Ayodhya's short-term tourism development plan while there are many long-term projects too. Once these trips and walks start, all that the visitors will have to do is to book packages of their choice either over phone or online. So far, a total of six circuits have been finalised. For instance, there is a seven-hour package tour that would begin at 6.30 am every day from Laxman temple at Sahastradhara ghat. It will traverse through Chandrahari temple, Nageshwarnath temple, Ram Ki Paidi, Korea Park, Ramkatha Sangrahalaya, Vilvahari temple, Dashrath samadhi, Shitala Devi, Hanuman Gadhi, Kanak Bhawan and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi before culminating at Ram Ki Paidi. Another one will start at 12.30 pm each day from Hanuman Gadhi, passing through several places such as Kanak Bhawan, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, various ghats, including Guptar ghat, Bharat Kund, will take the visitors to Ram Ki Paidi for Saryu Aarti. The biggest one (170 km long circuit) is ten-and-a-half-hour trip starting from Naya ghat at 8am. It will go to various temples and then to Saryu-Ghaghara Sangam (confluence of Saryu and Ghaghara rivers), Tusli ashram, Agastya ashram, Parashar ashram and then facilitate Saryu Aarti at Ram Ki Paidi—its final point. The one heritage walk finalised so far will begin at 6 am from Rin Mochan crossing, making visitors walk through Jhunki ghat, Gola ghat and Sahastradhara before ending at Maukhada tirth sthal.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON