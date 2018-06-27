Guidelines for PM Narendra Modi’s security not new: Home Ministry

The home ministry on Thursday said the guidelines it had issued for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security were not new, but were reiterated periodically.

The ministry, in a statement, said it recently reiterated the guidelines or standard operating procedures regarding security arrangements of VVIPs during road shows to all states and Union territories.

“Guidelines for security of VVIPs are required to be reiterated from time to time. These guidelines/SOPs are not new; they are reiteration of existing guidelines and do not contain any specific reference to ministers or other dignitaries.

“No new restrictions have been added through these guidelines/SOPs and only the laid down protocols have been reiterated,” the statement read.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on June 11 asked that all necessary measures to strengthen the prime minister’s security.

According to reports, there has been an “all-time high” threat to the prime minister and he is the “most valuable target” in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.