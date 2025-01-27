Guillain-Barre Syndrome update: 111 cases, 1 death in Pune; 17 on ventilator support

Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday said the total number of Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases reported in Maharashtra's Pune has risen to 111. He said one person died because of the disease and 17 patients are on ventilator support. Patients diagnosed with GB syndrome within the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation would be treated free of cost. (Representational)

The Pune civic body has set up a special ward in the municipality-run Kamala Nehru hospital, with 45 beds, to provide treatment to affected patients.

The minister assured that the municipal corporation and the Maharashtra health department were working collectively to prevent the increase in the number of patients with the disease.

Also read: GBS Outbreak in Pune: City logs 73 cases of rare nerve disorder; What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

"Patients with GB syndrome are increasing in Pune, which has become a matter of concern. We will soon get the opinion of our expert team of doctors regarding GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) patients. The Pune Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Health Department are working well so that the number of patients does not increase," Abitkar told ANI.

Also read: Maharashtra's Solapur records first suspected death by Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Officials

Patients diagnosed with GB syndrome within the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation would be treated free of cost in the civic body-run hospital.

Also read: Maharashtra: 40-year-old man dies of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Solapur

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) accompanied by Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale also visited Nanded village in Haveli tehsil of Pune.

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome disease that has hit Pune?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare medical condition, causes acute numbness and muscle weakness, which can progress to significant weakness in the limbs, along with diarrhea and other symptoms.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is typically caused by bacterial and viral infections that impair the immune system. In this case, experts suspect the disease may have been triggered by contaminated water.