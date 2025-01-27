Pune reports 64 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, 13 patients on ventilators

As many as 64 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the Pune district of Maharashtra, said an official of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner. Up to 64 instances of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) have been identified in Maharashtra's Pune district, according to a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner official.(AI/representative )

Out of the all cases detected, around 13 patients are on ventilators while five patients have been discharged after being cured.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Dr Rajendra Bhosale, PMC Commissioner said, "At present, there are almost 64 patients in the Pune Municipal cooperation area. Out of that 13 are on ventilators. 5 patients have been discharged after being cured. PMC in the Kamala Nehru Hospital has identified 15 ICU beds wherein we will be giving free treatment to the patients affected by GBS. Those who are poor and cannot afford the treatment we have a 'Sehri Garib Yojana' for them..."

The official further said that the PMC has instructed four assistant medical officers to monitor the situation at the private hospitals and assist the patients and their family members with their needs and requirements.

Dr Bhosale ascertained that the teams of PMC have been testing the water from different sources, adding that residents have been asked to consume water after boiling it.

"Also, I have instructed four assistant medical officers to be manned at all these private hospitals wherein they will be monitoring all those things and whatever the needs and whatever the requirements of the patients and their relatives, will be fulfilled. I had gone to all those sources wherein from well water it has been pumped and all we have tested it.... since we are identifying the patient, so we are asking all the citizens to have boiled water and then consume that such kind of water. No reason to panic," Dr Bhosale stated.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. Weakness and tingling in the hands and feet are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. Most people with the condition need treatment in a hospital. Guillain-Barre syndrome is rare, and the exact cause is not known.