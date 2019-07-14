2 killed as 65-ft tall ride comes crashing down at Gujarat’s amusement park

Two persons have died and 28 others were injured when a ride at an amusement park in Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Lake lawn came crashing down on Sunday evening.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said the injured were admitted to L G Hospital.

“An inquiry has been ordered. The police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot to find out the reasons behind the accident,” Nehra said.

While the police were yet to lodge an FIR when the reports last came in, the government officials said that the two deceased were adult.

This ride called ‘Discovery’ was 65-foot tall and it swung 30 feet on either side. Located at gate number 4, it was operated by Superstar Amusement Private Limited.

Nehra said that preliminary investigation revealed that the number of riders was within the capacity. As many as 31 persons were said to be on the ride, which has a capacity of 32.

Preliminary investigation by fire brigade revealed that a wire in the hydraulic pulley broke down soon after the ride begun its first round of the day. The cause of the failure of hydraulic system will be investigated by the FSL, the police said.

Kankaria Lake is one of the most prominent outing spots located in the heart of Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area.

The AMC issues licence to entertainment and food zones contractors.

While the opposition Congress alleged negligence on part of the AMC, the ruling BJP hit back at the opposition party for “doing politics” over deaths.

“The ruling BJP failed to ensure a regular maintenance. A complaint of negligence should be registered against AMC authorities,” said Congress councillor Baddrudin Sheikh.

Mayor Bijal Patel said that technical snag led to the accident. “An inquiry will be conducted to ascertain as to what went wrong and steps against those responsible for the fault will be taken soon,” Patel said.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 20:23 IST