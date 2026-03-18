Gujarat ATS raids illegal mephedrone unit in UP, arrests two in NDPS case

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday raided an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district and arrested two people in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case registered on March 1 in Ahmedabad. ATS raid in Ambedkar Nagar uncovers active mephedrone unit; two detained, probe linked to Ahmedabad NDPS case.

In a joint raid with the Uttar Pradesh Police, the ATS seized 6 kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, 88 kg of 2-bromo-4-methyl propiophenone, and around 200 kg of raw materials and chemicals. The chemical 2-bromo-4-methyl propiophenone was notified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act on March 11, an officer said.

A case was registered on March 1 after 4.6 grams of mephedrone was seized from Shafaat Ahmed alias Chand Mohammad Istiyak Farooqui in Danilimda.

Ahmed, who was arrested, helped the Gujarat ATS arrest Sohil alias Bhura Munirbhai Mirza (25) and Farhan alias Bhura Faizullakhan Pathan (38), who were found to be part of the supply chain, in the second week of March.

During interrogation, Sohil said he had procured 300 grams of the drug from Ramshankar alias Pankaj Parshuram (30) and Kapildev Chedilal Sharma (31). Both residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district were arrested on Wednesday.

Based on this input, an ATS team carried out surveillance for 12 days in Ambedkar Nagar. A poultry farm in Ramnagar Karai village was being used as a front, with a tin shed on the premises housing the drug manufacturing unit, an officer said.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday raided an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district and arrested two people in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case registered on March 1 in Ahmedabad.

In a joint raid with the Uttar Pradesh Police, the ATS seized 6 kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, 88 kg of 2-bromo-4-methyl propiophenone, and around 200 kg of raw materials and chemicals. The chemical 2-bromo-4-methyl propiophenone was notified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act on March 11, an officer said.

A case was registered on March 1 after 4.6 grams of mephedrone was seized from Shafaat Ahmed alias Chand Mohammad Istiyak Farooqui in Danilimda.

Ahmed, who was arrested, helped the Gujarat ATS arrest Sohil alias Bhura Munirbhai Mirza (25) and Farhan alias Bhura Faizullakhan Pathan (38), who were found to be part of the supply chain, in the second week of March.

During interrogation, Sohil said he had procured 300 grams of the drug from Ramshankar alias Pankaj Parshuram (30) and Kapildev Chedilal Sharma (31). Both residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district were arrested on Wednesday.

Based on this input, an ATS team carried out surveillance for 12 days in Ambedkar Nagar. A poultry farm in Ramnagar Karai village was being used as a front, with a tin shed on the premises housing the drug manufacturing unit, an officer said.