Gujarat ATS uncovers ricin-making setup in Hyderabad linked to ISKP terror plot; 3 held

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has recovered raw materials and equipment used to prepare ricin chemical poison after raiding the Hyderabad residence of Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, who was arrested on Saturday along with two others for an alleged terror plot linked to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Investigators said the three surveyed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office in Lucknow, Azadpur Mandi in Delhi, and Naroda fruit market in Ahmedabad. (Representative photo)

Saiyed (35), along with Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem Khan (23) from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and Azad Suleman Sheikh (20) from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly planning coordinated attacks using firearms and ricin after conducting reconnaissance in Lucknow, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, an officer aware of the development said.

Ricin is a highly toxic protein extracted from castor bean waste that can be fatal if ingested, inhaled, or injected, and currently lacks a widely available or specific antidote.

Investigators said the three surveyed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office in Lucknow, Azadpur Mandi in Delhi, and Naroda fruit market in Ahmedabad after receiving instructions through Telegram from a handler known as Abu Khadija, believed to be based in Afghanistan and linked to ISKP. Khadija is wanted in the case.

Saiyed was detained near the Adalaj toll plaza on the Ahmedabad–Mehsana road on November 8 after police intercepted a silver Ford Figo and recovered two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, about 30 live cartridges, and nearly four litres of castor oil.

Officers said that a cache of weapons had earlier been collected from a deserted site near Kalol.

Saiyed, who holds an MBBS degree from China, was taken to the ATS office for questioning.

ATS officers said that Saiyed was in contact with several Pakistani nationals and had begun producing ricin, a lethal toxin made from castor bean waste. Information from his mobile phone led ATS to Suhail and Sheikh in Banaskantha the same day.

Police said that Suhail and Sheikh gave Saiyed a bag containing pistols and cartridges.

According to the ATS officers, the weapons were sourced from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, and the accused told officers their handler sent arms using drones flown across the Pakistan border.

Police have filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Arms Act.

Saiyed was produced before court and remanded to ATS custody until November 17. Investigation is continuing to trace others linked to the module.