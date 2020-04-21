Gujarat breaches 2000-mark with 127 new Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:21 IST

The number of coronavirus cases (Covid-19) in Gujarat crossed the 2000-mark after 127 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

Gujarat had breached the grim 1000-mark last Friday.

The new cases, which took the state’s Covid-19 tally to 2066, were reported from Surat with 69 and Ahmedabad with 50 patients. Rajkot and Valsad reported two cases each and Aravalli, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Tapi reported one each, the agency reported citing health department officials.

The death toll due to coronavirus disease also rose to 77 in Gujarat as six more people succumbed to the disease.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary of the health department, said five of these deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and one from Bhavnagar.

She added that all the victims suffered from co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease. The dead included four women and two men, all in the age group of 50 to 72 years, she added.

Out of the 1858 active Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, 19 are on ventilator support and the condition of 1839 is stable, the official said.

So far, 131 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state.

Jamnagar and Morbi in Gujarat, which is now the third worst-hit state in the country, have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days.