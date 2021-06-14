Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel denies reports on joining AAP, blames BJP of planting fake news

Gujarat Congress’ working president Hardik Patel on Monday denied reports that he would join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the state assembly elections in 2022, news agency PTI reported. Patel also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the circulation of such “fake reports,” which he discarded as “baseless.”

“I am surprised at the reports coming in from various media quarters that I am going to join the AAP and become their face for the next year's Assembly election in Gujarat. Such claims are baseless. Such fake reports are being planted in the media with a malicious intent at the behest of the BJP,” PTI quoted Patel as saying.

विभिन्न मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स में मेरे आम आदमी पार्टी में शामिल होने और आने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव में उनका चेहरा बनने की खबरें आने से अचंभित हूँ। ये खबरें निराधार और फर्जी है एवं भाजपा द्वारा कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और विभिन्न समाज में भ्रम फैलाने के उद्देश्य से प्लांट कराई गई हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 14, 2021

In a series of tweets, Patel also alleged that the BJP is planting fake news in the media to hide its failures during the Covid-19 pandemic times. “Shocked to hear the news of me joining the Aam Aadmi Party and becoming their face in the coming assembly elections in various media platforms. These reports are baseless and fake and have been planted by BJP with the aim of spreading confusion among Congress workers and various societies,” he said in a subsequent tweet in Hindi.

While saying that the Indian National Congress party came close to forming the government in Gujarat in the previous assembly elections, he tweeted “Anyone who wants to strengthen the fight against the BJP's misrule is welcome in Gujarat.” He further expressed confidence that the people of the state would elect the Congress with full majority in the upcoming election. He also said that the people have observed the party’s rule in neighbouring Maharashtra and Rajasthan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patel said that he is the youngest working president of the Gujarat Congress and he joined the party “with the sole aim of removing the anti-farmer, anti-worker and anti-Patidar BJP government,” PTI reported.

Earlier in the day AAP’s national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to Ahmedabad, said that the party would contest all 182 seats in the 2022 assembly election. He was in Ahmedabad to inaugurate the AAP office in the city.

However, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas rejected Patel’s allegations against the party. “The BJP fights elections on the agenda of development and that is why people elect us. Hardik Patel is having his own agenda and we are not concerned about it. His allegations are far from the truth,” PTI quoted Vyas as saying, earlier on Monday.