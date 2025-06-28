Gujarat Congress VP Hira Jotva, son arrested in alleged MGNREGA scam

Police arrested three accused, including Gujarat Congress Vice President Hira Jotva and son Digvijay Jotva, in an alleged MGNREGA Scam on Saturday, after a survey of 11 villages revealed that the government money was siphoned off, Bharuch Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayur Chawda said. Congress leader Hira Jotva ran ghost agencies in MGNREGA scam, say police(Representative image/PTI)

"As soon as a doubt arose about an illicit practice in MGNREGA, Bharuch DDO started a primary investigation in 56 villages. They surveyed 11 villages and found that government money has been siphoned off. They complained to the police and registered a complaint regarding forged documents, siphoning government money illegally, and conspiracy," SP Chawda told the reporters.

He added that the 60:40 ratio of the material used as specified in MGNREGA was not maintained.

"An SIT was formed, supervised by Dy SP... An investigation was done, and the team visited the site where the work was not done well. It was found that the material used does not match the bills attached; secondly, the 60:40 ratio was not maintained... The proprietors of Jalaram and Murlidhar agencies are on the run, whose details we collected and found that a lot more people, apart from these agencies, are involved," he said.

Further, he told the reporters that Hira Jotva was running the agencies under someone else's name, and the money was transferred to his relative's account.

"After a detailed investigation, we arrested Hira Jotva, who was running these agencies under someone else's name and the money was transferred to his relative's account... We also arrested Rajesh Tailor, who used to collect money from the government based on forged documents. Digvijay Jotva, son of Hira Jotva, was also involved as the government funds were transferred from these accounts to his private account, and he has been arrested from Gir-Somnath..." SP Mayur Chawda said.

He added, “Our evidence point-of-view is forming false job cards, pushing money into the account of people who didn't work, using the money for personal use... We have arrested three people, and those who will be found involved will be arrested and subjected to action.”