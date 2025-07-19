Gujarat cop's son held over deadly street racing crash; 2 dead | Chilling video

A policeman's son in Kaliyabeed area of Gujarat's Bhavnagar mowed down with his speeding car two people to death and left as many injured earlier this week allegedly while racing with a friend, reports said on Saturday. A chilling video showes a white car in an extremely high speed hitting two pedestrians and leaving a trail of dust.(Unsplash/Representative)

The accused, identified as Harshraj Singh Gohil (20), was racing with his friend on a crowded street in the Kaliyabeed area around 4 pm, officials citied in an NDTV report said.

A chilling purported video claimed to be of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a white car in an extremely high speed hitting two pedestrians and leaving a trail of dust.

Harshraj - reportedly the son of Aniruddha Singh Vajubha Gohil, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) at the Local Crime Branch - was driving at a speed of 120 to 150 kilometers per hour.

The speeding car reportedly hit two people before skidding on the road and crashing into a two-wheeler. While the scooter's tyres burst with the impact of the hit, two people riding it were injured.

Several other vehicles were also damaged in the incident, officials said.

The pedestrians, identified as Bhargav Bhatt, 30, and 65-year-old Champaben Vachani, died on the spot, the report said, adding that the injured people were rushed to the nearby Sir T Hospital.

Police said one of the victims, Bhargav Bhatt, had gotten married last year and was reportedly on his way to work when the incident took place.

Officials said that the accused, who was taken into custody, occasionally raced with his friends.

Harshraj Singh Gohil's policeman father immediately reached the spot and beat his son and handed him over to the Nilambag police station, the report said.