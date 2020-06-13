e-paper
Home / India News / Gujarat Covid-19 count up 495; tally over 22,000

Gujarat Covid-19 count up 495; tally over 22,000

Nearly 392 people in Gujarat recovered from the coronavirus disease and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the total to 15,501.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 03:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, Ahmedabad
Migrant workers and their families standing in a queue wait for buses to move towards the railway station in Ahmedabad.
Migrant workers and their families standing in a queue wait for buses to move towards the railway station in Ahmedabad.(ANI File Photo )
         

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat jumped to 22,562 as the state reported 495 cases in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

During the same period, as many as 31 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the virus to 1,416, it said in a statement.

Nearly 392 people recovered and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the total to 15,501.

